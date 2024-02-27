Lions and standout special teams player Jalen Reeves-Maybin agree to $7.5 million, 2-year contract

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions and standout special teams player Jalen Reeves-Maybin have agreed to a $7.5 million, two-year contract that could be worth $8 million with incentives. Agent Brian McLaughlin confirmed Monday that the deal includes more than $5 million in guarantees, including a $2.5 million signing bonus. Reeves-Maybin was a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl player last season for the NFC North champion Lions. He helped them win two playoff games in one postseason for the first time since they claiming the 1957 NFL title.

