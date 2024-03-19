Lions and Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler agree on 1-year deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Detroit Lions and Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler have agreed to a one-year contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement had not been announced. Detroit addressed its last glaring need on offense with the signing, finding a replacement for Jonah Jackson. The 34-year-old Zeitler was a Pro Bowl player for the first time last season, in his third year as a starter with the Baltimore Ravens. He was drafted out of Wisconsin by Cincinnati with the No. 27 overall pick in 2012.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.