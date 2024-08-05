Lions and Giants skirmish during joint practice ahead of their preseason opener

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dan Campbell and Brian Daboll wanted a highly competitive workout when the Detroit Lions and New York Giants opened two days of joint practices in New Jersey. The coaches may have gotten more than even they wanted Monday. Lions first-round draft pick Terrion Arnold left the field was being evaluated for a concussion. Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler injured a shoulder early. There were at least four scrums where the players rushed to the altercation from all sides of the field. Two involved Lions All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and one had Giants quarterback Daniel Jones involved.

