Lions All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell leaves practice with a foot injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell has left practice with a foot injury. It’s potentially a major setback for a team with high expectations. Sewell, an All-Pro last season, was evaluated by the team’s medical staff after he left the practice field on Wednesday. The defending NFC North champions are counting on Sewell to help protect quarterback Jared Goff and to create holes for running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The Lions host Pittsburgh on Saturday in the final preseason game for both teams.

