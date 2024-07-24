Lions aiming for Super Bowl after breakout season that was the franchise’s best in generations

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are coming off their best season in generations, earning two playoff victories in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title. The Lions are one of four franchises that haven’t reached the Super Bowl, but they’re No. 4 among favorites to reach the championship game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. It’s easy to see what oddsmakers like about Detroit. The Lions have won 20 of their last 27 games in the regular season and are coming off a closely contested loss in the NFC championship game at San Francisco.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.