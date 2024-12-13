Lions aim to extend franchise-record winning streak to 12 against AFC East champion Bills

The Detroit Lions are hosting the Buffalo Bills in what’s potentially a Super Bowl preview. The Lions are the odds-on favorite to win the NFL title, according to BetMGM. The Bills are among the top contenders. Detroit is favored by 2 1/2 points at home on Sunday. The game features MVP candidates: Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Detroit’s Jared Goff. Buffalo’s passing game against Detroit’s secondary may prove to be pivotal. Allen has been nearly unstoppable and the Lions have struggled to stop many teams from gaining a lot of yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.