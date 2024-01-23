Lions agree to sign 3-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, AP source says

The Detroit Lions have agreed to a deal with three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Ertz caught the go-ahead touchdown in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win over New England six years ago. He also set a record for catches by a tight end in a season with 116 in 2018. The Lions were lacking depth at tight end behind Sam LaPorta after injuries to Brock Wright and James Mitchell.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.