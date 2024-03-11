Lions agree to deals with Marcus Davenport, Graham Glasgow; acquire Carlton Davis, AP sources say

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions addressed three pressing needs Monday, two days before the new league year begins. Detroit agreed to a one-year contract with edge rusher Marcus Davenport, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because it had not been finalized. The Lions also acquired cornerback Carlton Davis from Tampa Bay for a third-round draft pick and agreed to a three-year contract that has $9.5 million in guarantees with guard Graham Glasgow. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deals had not been announced.

