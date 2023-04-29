Lions address wide variety of needs in draft, deal Swift

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions traded picks throughout the NFL draft and wound up adding players to every offensive and defensive unit. General manager Brad Holmes retained only two of his original draft choices as he maneuvered his way to two picks in each of the first three rounds. The draft was highlighted by the Lions’ first-rounders, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell. Detroit also added tight end Sam LaPorta, quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Antoine Green, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, defensive tackle Brodric Martin and defensive back Brian Branch.

