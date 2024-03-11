Lions acquire CB Carlton Davis and agree to $20M, 3-year deal with G Graham Glasgow, per AP source

DETROIT (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Detroit Lions acquired cornerback Carlton Davis from Tampa Bay for a third-round pick and agreed to a $20 million, three-year contract that has $9.5 million in guarantees with guard Graham Glasgow, a person familiar with the situation said Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday to The Associated Press because the deals had not been announced. Davis give the Lions much-needed experience, and talent, in their secondary that was often picked apart last season. Detroit potentially could have re-signed two offensive guards, but chose to keep the 31-year-old Glasgow.

