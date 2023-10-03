Lionel Messi’s status is unclear, and the Chicago Fire want to lure fans to Soldier Field anyway

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi was on the practice field with Inter Miami on Tuesday, though it remains unclear when or if the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will play with the Major League Soccer team again this season. And whether he plays or not, the Chicago Fire says they will issue credits to fans who show up anyway for Wednesday’s match at Soldier Field. Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino declined to provide any timetable regarding Messi when he spoke with reporters before Tuesday’s practice session. Messi has been listed as day to day for much of the past month and has barely played in that span.

