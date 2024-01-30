Lionel Messi’s Argentina to play Nigeria and Ivory Coast in March exhibitions during China tour

Argentina will play exhibition games against Nigeria and Ivory Coast in China next month, making it likely Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer game at the New York Red Bulls on March 23. The Argentina Football Association says the Albiceleste will play Nigeria at Hangzhou and Ivory Coast at Beijing during a tour of China from March 18-26. Argentina, the defending world and South American champion, opens the Copa América against Canada or Trinidad and Tobago on June 20 at Atlanta.

