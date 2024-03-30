Lionel Messi will miss Miami’s game against NYCFC, could return for Champion’s Cup quarterfinal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s hamstring injury will keep him sidelined for Inter Miami’s home game against New York City FC on Saturday, but he could return for the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg against Mexico’s Monterrey on April 3. After missing Saturday, Messi will have played in nine of 19 MLS matches since joining Miami last summer. Messi has not played for Inter Miami since March 13, when he left a 3-1 win over Nashville a few minutes into the second half because of discomfort in his right hamstring.

