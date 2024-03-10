Lionel Messi watches from sideline as Montreal hands his Inter Miami team a 3-2 loss

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi wore street clothes and watched from a sideline box as Montreal took advantage of several Inter Miami defensive miscues to hold off his team 3-2 Sunday evening. Messi did not play on Sunday after previously being listed as questionable with a shin injury. The injury happened in a 2-2 draw at Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup last week. Montreal scored a goal early in the match on a header from Fernando Álvarez, then held off Inter Miami with two late scores to hand Messi’s team its first loss of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.