Lionel Messi scores in injury time, and Inter Miami salvages a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in the second minute of second-half injury time off a pass from Jordi Alba, and Inter Miami salvaged a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy. Dejan Joveljic scored in the 75th minute for the Galaxy, who were close to delivering a surprising early-season blow to Messi and his new MLS powerhouse before the Argentine superstar worked another bit of magic. After executing a give-and-go pass sequence with Alba, his longtime Barcelona teammate, Messi slid forward and delicately chipped a shot into the roof of the net above Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy.

