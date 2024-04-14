Lionel Messi scores fifth goal and has an assist in Inter Miami’s 3-2 win over Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his fifth goal and added an assist and Luis Suárez tapped in the winner in the 71st minute as Inter Miami CF topped Sporting Kansas City 3-2 in front of the third-largest crowd in MLS history. Many of the 72,610 who filled Arrowhead Stadium to see Messi weren’t disappointed as he delivered deft passes to create scoring chances. Diego Gomez also scored for Inter Miami CF. Erik Thommy had both goals for Sporting KC.

