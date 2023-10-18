Lionel Messi scores 2 in Argentina’s World Cup qualifying win over Peru; Brazil’s Neymar injured

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice in Argentina’s 2-0 win at Peru in a World Cup qualifier, playing the entire match for his national team. The 36-year-old appeared fit after he was sidelined for several matches with his club Inter Miami because of muscular pain. Also Tuesday, Brazil took two serious blows at Uruguay. Brazil lost 2-0 to the hosts, its first defeat in 37 World Cup qualifying matches, and saw its star Neymar leave the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo on crutches with a left knee injury. Elsewhere, Venezuela beat Chile 3-0, Ecuador and Colombia had a scoreless draw, and Paraguay beat Bolivia 1-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.