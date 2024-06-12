Lionel Messi says Inter Miami will be “my last club.” The 36-year-old World Cup champion isn’t thinking about joining an Argentine club to write the last chapter of playing career. He tells ESPN “I think Inter Miami is going to be my last club.” Messi is preparing with his national team to compete in the Copa América in the United States. Argentina is the defending champion. Messi’s contract with Inter Miami is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season.

