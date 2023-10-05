Lionel Messi picked for Argentina squad for upcoming World Cup qualifying matches

By The Associated Press
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi looks through the glass wall of a private box at the start of the team's U.S. Open Cup final soccer match against the Houston Dynamo, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Houston won 2-1. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi has been picked for Argentina’s next two World Cup qualifying matches despite muscular pains that have kept him off the field for two weeks. The 36-year-old Messi has missed five of Inter Miami’s last six matches. The Argentina captain also missed his national team’s 3-0 win at Bolivia on Sept. 12. Messi’s most recent appearance was at his team’s match against Toronto on Sept. 20. He was substituted at halftime because of muscular pains. Argentina will face Paraguay in Buenos Aires on Oct. 12 and then visit Peru five days later.

