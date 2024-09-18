Lionel Messi not in the starting lineup for Inter Miami’s game in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi is not in the starting lineup for Inter Miami’s game at Atlanta United. With the Herons playing their second of three games within a week, Messi will begin the match on the bench. Coach Gerardo Martino had said he didn’t want to overwork his star player, who is coming back from an injury with the club in the midst of a busy stretch. Another key Miami player, Luis Suárez, also was listed as a substitute. The 37-year-old Messi made a mesmerizing return to Miami’s lineup last Saturday after a lengthy absence, scoring two goals and assisting on the third to lead a 3-1 victory over Philadelphia.

