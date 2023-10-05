Lionel Messi misses Inter Miami’s game at Chicago because of scar tissue ailment

CHICAGO (AP) — Lionel Messi wasn’t in Chicago with Inter Miami on Wednesday night for a game against the Fire, missing his fifth match in the last six with the MLS club. The 36-year-old Argentine star had been listed as questionable on Inter Miami’s injury report because of a scar tissue ailment that has nagged him since shortly after the World Cup. He worked out independently of the team Tuesday. The Fire sold a team-record 61,000 tickets to the match at Soldier Field. After Messi’s presence became unlikely, announced prospective season-ticket holders could take a $250 credit toward next season, with single-game spectators eligible for a $50 credit if they decided not to attend.

