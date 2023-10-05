Lionel Messi misses Inter Miami’s game at Chicago because of scar tissue ailment

By TIM CRONIN The Associated Press
Fans wait, hoping to get an autograph from Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi before the team's MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire in Chicago, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Messi was not in Chicago for the match. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

CHICAGO (AP) — Lionel Messi wasn’t in Chicago with Inter Miami on Wednesday night for a game against the Fire, missing his fifth match in the last six with the MLS club. The 36-year-old Argentine star had been listed as questionable on Inter Miami’s injury report because of a scar tissue ailment that has nagged him since shortly after the World Cup. He worked out independently of the team Tuesday. The Fire sold a team-record 61,000 tickets to the match at Soldier Field. After Messi’s presence became unlikely, announced prospective season-ticket holders could take a $250 credit toward next season, with single-game spectators eligible for a $50 credit if they decided not to attend.

