Lionel Messi misses 2nd match this week, doesn’t dress for Miami at Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Inter Miami star Lionel Messi did not dress for a match at Atlanta United, the second match he missed this week. Atlanta is among five MLS stadiums with artificial turf surfaces. Miami did not announce reasons that Messi and defender Jordi Alba did not dress. Messi’s absence for the Major League Soccer match was a disappointment for what was expected to be a sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

