Lionel Messi lit up the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now it is Akram Afif’s turn to shine at Asian Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi lit up the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now it is Akram Afif’s turn to shine. It is just over a year on from Messi’s triumph and Qatar is hosting another major tournament. Now the country has a star of its own at the Asian Cup. Afif has scored three goals in his opening two games to help the defending champion advance to the knockout stage. And the forward has made no secret of what he hopes a good tournament could do for his career and admits “Every player has a wish to play in Europe.” Afif plays for Al Sadd in his home country and has already had spells in Spain and Belgium.

