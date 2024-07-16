Lionel Messi is likely to miss at least next two games for Inter Miami with ankle injury

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi is likely to miss at least the next two matches for his Major League Soccer team Inter Miami after injuring his right ankle in the Copa America final. Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino says Messi will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury. He did not want to speculate on whether it would be a long-term injury. Inter Miami will host Toronto FC on Wednesday night and Chicago on Saturday night. Messi tearfully exited Argentina’s 1-0 win over Colombia in Sunday’s Copa America final after going down in the 64th minute.

