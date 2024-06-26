Lionel Messi hopes leg injury sustained during Argentina’s Copa America win over Chile not serious

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi hopes a leg injury sustained during Argentina’s 1-0 Copa America win over Chile is “nothing serious”. The Argentina superstar received treatment on the thigh area of his right leg for nearly two minutes after getting kicked by Gabriel Suazo in the 24th minute. But Messi stayed on the field as the defending champion clinched a quarterfinal berth. He was playing a day after his 37th birthday. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni says he has not spoken with Messi but wasn’t concerned about the injury.

