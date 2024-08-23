Lionel Messi begins on-field workouts, could rejoin Inter Miami before MLS playoffs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Miami coach Tata Martino said Friday that Lionel Messi has begun individual on-field training this week and could be ready to join Inter Miami on the field before the end of the MLS regular season. Messi has been out with a right ankle injury since Argentina’s July 14 Copa America final win over Colombia. He will not play when Inter Miami hosts FC Cincinnati on Saturday, and was omitted from Argentina’s national team roster for its two September World Cup qualifiers. He has not played for Inter Miami since July 1, but Martino said he could join the team in full training soon.

