Lionel Messi back in starting lineup for Inter Miami against Toronto

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi is back as Inter Miami resumes its MLS playoff push. Messi was listed in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s match against Toronto. The 36-year-old had missed two matches in recent days. He sat out Argentina’s World Cup qualifying win at Bolivia on Sept. 12 and didn’t play in Inter Miami’s 5-2 loss at Atlanta United this past Saturday. Fatigue was cited in both cases.

