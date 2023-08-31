Lionel Messi and two more MLS players called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifying

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi was among three MLS-based players to be called up by Argentina on Thursday for the opening rounds of South American World Cup qualifying. Thiago Almada of Atlanta United and Alan Velasco of FC Dallas were also included by coach Lionel Scaloni for games against Ecuador and Bolivia in September. The 36-year-old Messi joined Inter Miami in July and has already scored 11 goals for the club. World Cup champion Argentina will take on Ecuador at home on Sept. 7 in Buenos Aires, before playing Bolivia away in La Paz five days later.

