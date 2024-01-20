Lionel Messi and Inter Miami begin their preseason with a 0-0 draw against El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Four days after being named FIFA’s best men’s player, Lionel Messi began the preseason with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer, which played to a scoreless draw with the El Salvador national team in an exhibition. The Argentina star played in the first half alongside Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, his new teammate for the upcoming MLS season. Suarez reunited with Messi in Miami after the pair played six seasons together with Barcelona. Fans packed the Cuscatlán stadium several hours before the start. El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, took the opportunity to meet Messi and hosted the team at the Presidential House ahead of the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.