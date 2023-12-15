Lionel Messi and Inter Miami add Japan stop to preseason tour

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The preseason tour for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami keeps growing, with the team revealing that a stop in Japan has now been added to the schedule. Inter Miami will face Japanese league champion Vissel Kobe at the Japan National Stadium on Feb. 7. That will be the fourth match of a tour that includes games in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, and a game against a team of pro players from Hong Kong on Feb. 4. The Feb. 1 game in Riyadh is slated to have Messi and longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo facing off.

