Linus Lundqvist lands IndyCar ride with Chip Ganassi Racing. Swede to replace Marcus Ericsson

Linus Lundqvist at last got his full-time IndyCar ride when Chip Ganassi Racing on Thursday announced it had signed the Swede to a multiyear contract. The 24-year-old Lundqvist won the Indy Lights championship in 2022 — a title that came with a scholarship intended for the winner to use on an IndyCar promotion. But it never came together for Lundqvist, and the seat at Dale Coyne Racing most expected him to get instead went to Sting Ray Robb. Now he will join Ganassi at the start of the 2024 season, presumably as the replacement for fellow Swede Marcus Ericsson. The Indy 500 winner has signed with Andretti Autosport for next year.

