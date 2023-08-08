Linus Lindqvist returns to Meyer Shank Racing for Indy’s second road course race of season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar driver Linus Lundqvist will replace the injured Simon Pagenaud for Saturday’s Indy Grand Prix. Lundqvist was among the 12 fastest in qualifying for his series debut last weekend at Nashville but was knocked out by an early crash. He will be driving the No. 60 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing, joining teammate Helio Castroneves. Saturday’s race will be held on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. Pagenaud suffered concussion-like symptoms after a brake failure sent his car barrel-rolling in a scary crash last month at Mid-Ohio. He has not yet been cleared to return to the cockpit.

