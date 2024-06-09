Linn Grant gets her 2nd European tour title with victory at the Scandinavian Mixed

By The Associated Press
Sweden's Linn Grant raises the trophy after winning the Scandinavian Mixed DP World Tour Championship golf tournament, at Vasatorps Golf Club outside Helsingborg, Sweden, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jonas Ekstromer]

HELSINGBORG, Sweden (AP) — Linn Grant of Sweden now has two European tour titles. Her second victory in two years at the Scandinavian Mixed was a shocker. Grant was 11 shots behind to start the final round. She chipped in for birdie on the last hole for a 65. Sebastian Soderberg missed a 15-inch putt on the last hole that would have forced a playoff for a double bogey and 77. The tournament is co-sanctioned by the European tour and Ladies European Tour. Men and women play the same course for the same trophy and prize fund. Women play from a shorter set of tees.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.