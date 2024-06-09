Linn Grant gets her 2nd European tour title with victory at the Scandinavian Mixed

HELSINGBORG, Sweden (AP) — Linn Grant of Sweden now has two European tour titles. Her second victory in two years at the Scandinavian Mixed was a shocker. Grant was 11 shots behind to start the final round. She chipped in for birdie on the last hole for a 65. Sebastian Soderberg missed a 15-inch putt on the last hole that would have forced a playoff for a double bogey and 77. The tournament is co-sanctioned by the European tour and Ladies European Tour. Men and women play the same course for the same trophy and prize fund. Women play from a shorter set of tees.

