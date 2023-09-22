Linette and Wang through to Guangzhou Open final. Khachanov passes first test at Zhuhai

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Top-seeded Magda Linette and local favorite Wang Xiyu have advanced to the final of the Guangzhou Open after straight-set wins in the semifinals. The 31-year-old Linette, a semifinalist at the Australian Open earlier this year, beat Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 6-3. Wang defeated seventh-seeded Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4. At the Zhuhai Championships, top-seeded Karen Khachanov beat Australian qualifier Alex Bolt 6-4, 6-4 in the second round. Khachanov will play Mackenzie McDonald in the quarterfinals after the sixth-seeded American rallied to defeat Belgian Kimmer Coppejans 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. At the Chengdu Open, Roman Safiullin beat fourth-seeded Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.

