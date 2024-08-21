Linebacker Markus Golden retires after 9 NFL seasons, mostly with Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Linebacker Markus Golden has announced his retirement after nine NFL seasons, mostly with the Arizona Cardinals. Golden was a second-round pick by Arizona out of Missouri in 2015. He had 51 career sacks, including a career-best 12 1/2 for the Cardinals in 2016. He spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing 16 games with four sacks. Pittsburgh placed the 33-year-old Golden on the reserved/retired list on Aug. 9. Golden also played for the New York Giants in 2019 and the first half of 2020. New York then traded him back to Arizona and he remained with the Cardinals through 2022.

