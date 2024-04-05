Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is returning to the Ravens on a $9 million, 2-year deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the terms says linebacker Kyle Van Noy is returning to Baltimore after agreeing on a two-year, $9 million contract. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced, said Van Noy will make $5.25 million in 2024 and can earn up to $11 million with incentives. Van Noy had a career-high nine sacks in 14 games last season after signing with the Ravens in September. He had 30 tackles, nine quarterback hits and forced two fumbles.

