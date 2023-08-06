Linebacker Justin Houston agrees to 1-year contract with the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Justin Houston on a one-year contract. Houston, a 12-year NFL veteran, gives the Panthers the veteran edge rusher they sought to play opposite Brian Burns. Houston has 111 1/2 sacks during his career, including 9 1/2 last season for the Baltimore Ravens. Houston’s best season came in 2014 when he was selected as an All-Pro, finishing with 22 sacks while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer had previously said the Panthers were seeking to add an edge rusher for Carolina’s new 3-4 defensive scheme to take some pressure off Burns, a Pro Bowl player last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.