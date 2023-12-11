Linebacker Junior Colson of top-ranked Michigan wins Lott IMPACT Trophy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Junior Colson of top-ranked Michigan has won the Lott IMPACT Trophy as the college football player who makes an impact on and off the field. Colson received the 20th annual award from Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach. He joins Jabrill Peppers in 2016 and Aidan Hutchinson in 2021 as Michigan players who have won. IMPACT stands for maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity. The other finalists were Jonah Elliss of Utah, Laiatu Latu of UCLA and Dallas Turner of fifth-ranked Alabama. Michigan will receive $25,000 for its general scholarship fund.

