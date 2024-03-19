Linebacker Denzel Perryman signs with Los Angeles Chargers for a second stint

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Denzel Perryman is back with the Los Angeles Chargers for a second stint with a one-year contract. The team made the announcement on Tuesday. Perryman was a second-round selection by the Bolts in 2015 and was with the team for six seasons. He played for the Houston Texans last season and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and ’22. Perryman started 13 of the 14 games he played in last season, including both of Houston’s postseason contests. The signing of Perryman gives the Chargers depth and experience at the inside linebacker position.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.