Lindy Ruff becomes Sabres coach again a little grayer, wiser and more motivated to restore success

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Lindy Ruff returns to Buffalo as the Sabres coach appearing a little grayer and referring to himself as a bit wiser. The 64-year-old Ruff also sounded more motivated than ever to restore success to a franchise that’s known mostly losing during an NHL-record 13-season playoff drought. Ruff returns a little more than 11 years since being fired by the Sabres. He spent the past four years coaching in New Jersey until the Devils fired him last month. He also had a four-year stint coaching Dallas. Ruff is more familiar with Buffalo, where he spent 10-plus seasons as a player and 14-plus more seasons as coach.

