Lindsey Vonn plans to make Salt Lake City’s 2034 Olympics better for athletes’ families

PARIS (AP) — Lindsey Vonn made her name at the Winter Olympics. Now at the Summer Games in Paris, she already has her sights set on improving the Olympics in Utah that are a decade away. The retired ski racer is part of the group that made Salt Lake City the 2034 host. Her role is helping athletes behind the scenes figure out logistical concerns like how their families are treated after having a rough go during her competition days. Vonn is responsible for the planned family village at the Olympics 10 years from now.

