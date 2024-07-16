Lindsey Harding will be the Los Angeles Lakers’ first female assistant coach, AP source says

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
FILE - Sacramento Kings assistant coach Lindsey Harding before Game 3 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Kings in San Francisco, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Harding is joining JJ Redick's coaching staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Harding and Redick have been close since both stars played at Duke over the a four-year span. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsey Harding is joining JJ Redick’s coaching staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press. Harding was the G League’s coach of the year last season with the Stockton Kings, becoming the first woman to win the award. The former No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick previously was an assistant coach, a player development coach and a scout for the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers. Harding and Redick have been close since both stars played at Duke over the same four-year span.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.