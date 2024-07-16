Lindsey Harding will be the Los Angeles Lakers’ first female assistant coach, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsey Harding is joining JJ Redick’s coaching staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press. Harding was the G League’s coach of the year last season with the Stockton Kings, becoming the first woman to win the award. The former No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick previously was an assistant coach, a player development coach and a scout for the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers. Harding and Redick have been close since both stars played at Duke over the same four-year span.

