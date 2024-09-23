Lindor says he’ll have to play through pain when he returns to Mets from back injury

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor prepares for an at-bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Derik Hamilton]

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor knows what he’ll have to endure if and when he returns to the New Yok Mets lineup. Lindor has missed seven straight games because of a sore back and been limited to one inning in the last nine. The star shortstop received a numbing injection on Thursday for the facet joints on each side of the spine. He says: “If I play this year, I don’t think it’s going to be pain free, and I’m OK with that. I just don’t want it to be in constant pain.”

