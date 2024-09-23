Lindor says he’ll have to play through pain when he returns to Mets from back injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor knows what he’ll have to endure if and when he returns to the New Yok Mets lineup. Lindor has missed seven straight games because of a sore back and been limited to one inning in the last nine. The star shortstop received a numbing injection on Thursday for the facet joints on each side of the spine. He says: “If I play this year, I don’t think it’s going to be pain free, and I’m OK with that. I just don’t want it to be in constant pain.”

