Lindor hits grand slam, drives in 7 as Mets beat A’s 17-6

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam and a three-run double to match his career high of seven RBIs, powering the New York Mets past the Oakland Athletics 17-6. The A’s walked an Oakland-record 17 batters, second most in franchise history only behind 18 surrendered by the Philadelphia A’s in 1916. The club hadn’t issued 16 walks since 1950.Kodai Senga was done after 4 2/3 innings then Stephen Nogosek relieved and allowed one run on four hits with a pair of strikeouts in one inning of relief before Dennis Santana (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win.

