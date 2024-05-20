Lindor goes 0-fer in homecoming against Guardians, Mets shortstop most misses ‘winning’ in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor found his way home. The All-Star shortstop returned to Progressive Field as a visitor for the first time on Monday as the New York Mets opened a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. Unable to sign him to a long-term contract, the Guardians traded him to New York following the 2020 season. Flashing his familiar smile, Lindor genuinely seemed to be enjoying his return and said he missed Cleveland. Lindor received a warm ovation before leading off the first and striking out. He finished 0 for 4, dropping his average to .193, but he made a dazzling defensive play in the eighth.

