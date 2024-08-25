Linda Noskova wins Monterrey Open for her 1st WTA Tour title, beating Lulu Sun 7-6 (6) 6-4

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Sixth-seeded Linda Noskova won the Monterrey Open on Saturday night for her first WTA Tour title, beating Lulu Sun 7-6 (6) 6-4 at Sonoma Club. Noskova avenged a straight-sets loss to Sun last week in the first round of the Cincinnati Open. The 19-year-old Czech, an Australian Open quarterfinalist in January, will open U.S. Open play Tuesday against 30th-seeded Yulia Putintseva. The 23-year-old Sun, now representing her native New Zealand after playing for Switzerland, missed a chance for her first tour title. The Wimbledon quarterfinalist is set to begin play in the U.S. Open on Monday against Lucia Bronzetti.

