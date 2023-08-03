Linda Nosková, Alizé Cornet advance to the quarterfinals in Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — Linda Nosková rallied from a set down to beat Ankita Raina 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open. The fourth-seeded Nosková will next face Anna Karolina Schmiedlová. Alizé Cornet beat Kaia Kanepi in three sets to set up a quarterfinal against Tamara Korpatsch. The German was leading 4-0 in the first set when her second-round opponent, Yanina Wickmayer, retired.

