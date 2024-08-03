Linda Caicedo injured in Colombia’s Olympics soccer quarterfinal match against Spain

Colombia star Linda Caicedo was substituted after sustaining an injury in her country’s Olympic women’s soccer quarterfinals match against Spain. Caicedo pulled up unchallenged in the 62nd minute at Stade de Lyon, fell to the ground and held her right calf. She was in visible pain as she received treatment from medical staff for around four minutes and was eventually carried away on a stretcher. Caicedo, who plays her club soccer for Real Madrid, is one of the highest profile players in the women’s game and was a standout performer at last year’s World Cup. Her injury raises questions over whether she will be able to continue at the Olympics. Colombia was leading 2-0 when she was taken off.

