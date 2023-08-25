Lin Zhu beats top seed Caroline Garcia in straight sets in Cleveland quarterfinals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lin Zhu of China beat top-seeded Caroline Garcia of France 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of Tennis in the Land. Zhu, ranked No. 48 in the world, has not lost a set through three rounds in Cleveland. She broke No. 7 Garcia five times to advance to the semifinals. Garcia received a wild card to make her initial appearance at the WTA 250 event. Fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova will face Zhu in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tune-up. The other semifinal will feature Sara Sorribes Tormo against Tatjana Maria.

