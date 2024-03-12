Lima to host 2027 Pan-American Games, second time in less than a decade

MIAMI (AP) — Lima has been selected to host the 2027 Pan-American Games. Peru’s capital also staged the biggest multi-sports event in the Americas in 2019. Lima received 28 of 40 votes from members of organizing body Panam Sports to beat Paraguayan capital Asunción. The 2027 Pan-American Games were initially scheduled for the Colombian city of Barranquilla, which was removed as host because of financial problems.

